Georgia Southern University adding new parking lot

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is adding their first large parking area in nearly 20 years.

Lot 29 will include just short of 600 spaces for students who don’t live on campus. It sits along Chandler Road just across from Plant Drive.

The lot has been in the works since Georgia Southern closed and demolished University Villas in 2020. University leaders say this lot will help a decades-long problem.

“The opportunity was ‘do we build a new residence hall or do we need parking?’ The students and faculty, and the community have always said that we need more parking,” said Jeff Blythe, with GSU Auxiliary Services.

The lot also features 10 Electric Vehicle recharging stations. You scan a QR code and pay online.

The university is already selling permits for this lot and expects them to sell quickly.

