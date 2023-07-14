Jamie’s Weekend WX Forecast 07-14-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had a feels like temperature of 110° in Hampton, I’m tracking the sea breeze and a surface trough that’s already produced some rain for Alma and Baxley and Jesup, and is moving slowly to the northeast. Where ever the two collide may mean for lightning, heavy rain, and some strong winds. It’ll be about 87° at 8:33pm sunset.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will gradually dissipate, one county may have a linger-er well past sunset.

Daybreak Saturday a bit switch up with more cloud coverage than we’ve had the past few mornings and 77° Afternoon highs in the low 90s with widespread feels like temperatures from 103°-110° with a 60% chance of showers and storms; an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Sunday pretty much the same as Saturday.

We start next work week with mid 90s and a slightly lower chance of showers and storms but still 40% and some locally heavy rainfall likely.

THEN...Get ready for actual air temperatures approaching 100° for some us on Tuesday and many of us by Friday. Rain chances will be on the low side after Monday at 20%.

MARINE: Friday evening winds picking up to SW 10-15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, slight chance of t-storms. Saturday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, 2 to 3 ft, afternoon showers and storms likely. Saturday night...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3 ft, showers and storms possible. Sunday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, t-storms likely.

RIP CURRENT RISK: Moderate

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Depression Don formed Friday morning and will meander in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.