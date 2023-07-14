Man arrested following shooting at West 48th, Burroughs streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Monte Dejean Hilson, 21, has been arrested following a shooting on July 14.

Hilson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Original Story- The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at West 48th and Burroughs streets.

According to police, one person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

