Man dies after being stabbed in Burton

BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A man has died after being stabbed in Burton on Thursday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Shanklin Road in Laurel Village just after 9 p.m. for a man who was bleeding in the driveway.

Deputies found a 29-year-old man from Saint Helena suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed that the man was socializing at the home with a person who lived there when a verbal altercation escalated and resulted in the man being stabbed.

The sheriff’s office says the person responsible for the stabbing left the area in a blue and gray Ford F150 truck before deputies arrived. The truck was found on Friday in Grays Hill.

The Beaufort County’s Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

