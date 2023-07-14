Person found guilty after driving through Rincon parade in 2022
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of driving through a Rincon parade on purpose in 2022, has been found guilty.
A jury found Anthony Rodriquez guilty on multiple aggravated assault charges, aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction and fleeing an officer.
The conviction comes four weeks after the jury was selected in Effingham County.
Rodriguez drove a car through the city’s Let Freedom Ring parade in 2022.
A sentence hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
