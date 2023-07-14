Sky Cams
SAG-AFTRA strike impacting movies filming in Savannah, Pooler

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screen Actors Guild strike will stop filming for several productions across the country.

A casting director in our area says the strike will have a huge impact on our area and two movies that have already started filming here.

“This is first time there’s been a double strike in decades.”

First the writer’s guild and now the actor’s guild are on strike. It’s not good news for several businesses in our area, according to local casting director Chad Darnell.

“That affects our vendors, that affects the hotels, that affects the rental cars,” said Darnell.

The strike already impacting the Clint Eastwood film, Juror #2, that had been filming in Savannah.

The president of the Pooler Chamber of Commerce said Clint Eastwood was supposed to be filming in Pooler starting next week but changes had to be made.

“They have postponed filming. We are definitely hopeful that they will come back and we’re excited to welcome them back,” said Courtney Rawlins, the president of the Pooler Chamber of Commerce.

“And we have another film in town which is actively trying to get the SAG interim agreement so they can continue to film which would be great,” said Darnell.

Action-comedy Bride Hard starring Rebel Wilson also started filming in Savannah recently. Darnell served as casting director for that movie.

“They’re independently financed. They’re independently produced. There’s no affiliation a studio which would allow them to have that agreement.”

Along with artificial intelligence worries, Darnell says screen actors want better ways to get paid for their work on streaming services. As a casting director, he also agrees with actors concerns in having to shoot their own audition.

“It’s very unreasonable what we as a casting director ask of actors and it’s all based on the mandate that we’re getting from production.”

He anticipates both strikes will continue for months. Rawlins in Pooler says Juror #2 is expected to film in Pooler when the strike ends.

SAG-AFTRA strike impacting movies filming in Savannah, Pooler