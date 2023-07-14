Sky Cams
Savannah’s Elks Lodge makes donation to the Inner City Night Shelter

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of Savannah’s Elk’s lodge stopped by the Inner City Night Shelter Friday to help fulfill their wish list.

The Elks lodge is a fraternal organization dedicated to community service and giving back to their community. Stanley Rosenberg the Grant Coordinator said that every year they try to take grant funds from their national organization and use them to reinvest in local groups.

He said he just doesn’t believe there is enough help for the homeless, so the night shelter has been on their list for several years.

Yvonne Pryor who is the Executive Director of the Inner City Night Shelter says she’s grateful they’ve chosen their cause.

“You can’t put a price on that. They come alongside us and they make our task of dealing with the homeless, they make it easier if there’s such a thing,” said Pryor.

“It’s just what we do, we give back to the community, we are the best kept secret in the City of Savannah,” said Rosenberg.

Most of the donated items were non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies. The donated items totaled about $3,000.

