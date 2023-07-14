Sky Cams
Suspect arrested after manhunt in Bulloch, Evans Co. appears in court

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The suspect who led law officers on a search across two counties appeared in court for the first time.

Tommy Ellis Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a hours-long standoff in Claxton.

He was wanted on felony stalking and other domestic charges.

Tommy Ellis Brown appeared before a magistrate judge in a virtual hearing from the jail. Judge Karen Jones advised Brown of the charges against him. T

hey stem from a protective order his wife filed against him to keep him from her. Investigators say they were trying to arrest him Wednesday when he fled to Claxton to his mother’s home.

They say the domestic stalking charges came because they say he violated that order over and over for the past month or more.

“There were about four aggravated stalking charges because he violated and continued to violate the protective order over the past 30 days. Some of the violations came from him calling her on the phone. He would show up at the house,” said Capt. Todd Hutchens with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Jones told him these charges go beyond what a magistrate judge can grant bond. He’ll return to jail.

It’s now up to him to contact a lawyer and request a bond hearing in Superior Court.

He was arrested Wednesday at his mother’s home in Claxton. She was also arrested for a misdemeanor obstruction charge for, as Hutchens put it, interfering with investigators attempt to arrest her son.

