Tybee Island city council votes to move forward with resolution to expand powers for unpermitted events

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has reached a decision about whether it will try to get help from state lawmakers for major unpermitted events.

In a 5-1 vote, the Tybee City Council voted yes to proposing their resolution before state lawmakers. The one council member opposed mentioned that she wished the resolution was more specific to the needs of Tybee.

This resolution asks state legislators to help them expand their powers when public resources are overwhelmed.

After the city was slammed in April by the unpermitted event Orange Crush, locals urged city officials to address the need for more help.

That weekend, the island had nearly 40,000 people which far outweighed the city’s resources.

Once April’s event came and went, the city looked toward July 4th as another potentially massive event the weekend before. The city recruited more law enforcement to help out and cracked down on promoters.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions said that those efforts proved successful.

“It worked well. I think the message was sent to promotors, we actually arrested some promoters on Tybee during that period,” said Mayor Sessions.

However, the fear of when the next unpermitted event could be has stuck with the locals. So much so that many have written to State Representative Jesse Petrea.

“Many feel as if their rights were being infringed upon, they were not able to get home, or feel safe in their own home,” said Petrea.

Now that the council has voted to move forward, it will go into the hands of State Representative Jesse Petrea and Senator Sam Watson.

“Our job is to begin to study possible solutions. We are already looking for solutions, we are already studying on other steps taken by other states.”

Petrea points to a resolution made in Florida to help with similar situations that Georgia lawmakers may use as a template for this solution.

