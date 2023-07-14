Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Wetter weather returns this weekend

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday starts out dry, but a slightly wetter weather pattern builds in through the weekend.

This will also be a hot day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a better chance of afternoon showers and storms lasting into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but downpours with lightning are expected.

No need to change weekend plans, but keep in mind we will have a fair shot at afternoon sea breeze showers and storms. The mornings look to be the driers. Heat Advisories will be possible as, “feels like” temperatures climb near 110°.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above average next week with daily afternoon showers and storms possible. Daily hear index values will be about 105° through the middle of next week.

Tropical forecast:

Subtropical Storm Don has formed over the northern Atlantic. This system is between Bermuda and the Azores and will not impact the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anthony Robert Barnhill
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody in Bluffton
Bones found at construction site of new hotel, formerly the Mansion on Forsyth Park
Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer

Latest News

Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 07-13-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Hot afternoon with a few spotty downpours
Andrew's noon forecast 7.13