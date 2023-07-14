Wetter weather returns this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday starts out dry, but a slightly wetter weather pattern builds in through the weekend.

This will also be a hot day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a better chance of afternoon showers and storms lasting into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but downpours with lightning are expected.

No need to change weekend plans, but keep in mind we will have a fair shot at afternoon sea breeze showers and storms. The mornings look to be the driers. Heat Advisories will be possible as, “feels like” temperatures climb near 110°.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above average next week with daily afternoon showers and storms possible. Daily hear index values will be about 105° through the middle of next week.

Tropical forecast:

Subtropical Storm Don has formed between Bermuda and the Azores. This system will not impact the United States. pic.twitter.com/fVap4suy2F — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 14, 2023

Subtropical Storm Don has formed over the northern Atlantic. This system is between Bermuda and the Azores and will not impact the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.