Beaufort Co. Deputies arrest suspect in relation to fatal stabbing

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies have arrested a suspect in relation to a fatal stabbing Thursday night.

Deputies say they’ve arrested 65-year-old Roberto Mayorga. He’s charged in connection to the stabbing that happened in the 300 block Shanklin Road in Burton shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers say that night they found a man bleeding in the driveway. First responders determined it was from stab wounds and he later died at the hospital.

Margoya is in the Beaufort County Detention Center where he’ll await a bond hearing.

