Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Sunday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-70s for most. We’ll start the day with partly sunny skies and a lovely morning. If there is anything outdoors you’ve wanted to get done, this will be your time to do it.

Make sure you drink plenty of fluids, throughout the day temps will feel hotter outside. Right now, I’m expecting high temps in the mid to lower-90s. However, it’ll feel more like the upper-90s to triple-digit heat.

Heading into the afternoon, I’ll look for more scattered pop-up showers/weak thunderstorms chances to build in from the west and over most of our coastal and inland areas during the mid-afternoon. Rain chances will be high for coastal and southern areas.

Luckily, most of these should dissipate quickly after sunset, but we still could see one or two linger overnight. Going into the work week, I’ll still look for daily rain chances to continue, but most days these will remain closer to the coast through the mid-week.

Meanwhile, “feels like” temp will be soaring back to around 105 to 107. Making it another week where staying hydrated and remaining cool will be crucial. Then, this pattern should break some going into next weekend as more rain chances build back in.

