Nolan Smith visits Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, donates uniforms and supplies

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nolan Smith is spending the weekend back in his hometown of Savannah giving back to the city’s youth.

On Friday afternoon, Smith paid a visit the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, a place near and dear to his heart. Smith, who grew up going to the Frank Callen Club, surprised members, signed autographs, and donated school uniforms and supplies.

“The best part about being back is getting to see the kids’ faces and knowing that I was once in their shoes. Coming back and giving them that joy and light makes my day day. Most people don’t know that they are here from 8 AM to 5 PM -- until their parents get off of work. I know how that feels and I just wanted to create a little excitement on a weekend that I had available,” Smith Said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

