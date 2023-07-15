Nolan Smith, Winston Wright Jr. hold high school session of Pups Day Out Football Camp on Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah natives Nolan Smith and Winston Wright Jr. held the high school portion of their Pups Day Out Football Camp at Daffin Park on Friday night.

High school players from all around the area went through high intensity drills, received top-notch coaching, and were given words of wisdom and inspiration from the Eagles linebacker and Florida State wide receiver.

“Me growing up, I didn’t have people that were in college coming back and giving knowledge like this. I just hope they take in the little details that are needed to go to the next level. It’s not all about who is the fastest, strongest, or biggest. I was none of that -- I just kept my head down and kept working and kept my faith it God. I just want them to do the same as me,” Wright Jr. Said.

Smith made sure the high school student-athletes remain focused on school.

“I told them to make sure that they are staying on top of school work. Most of them don’t know that you have to maintain a certain GPA to be a college athlete. You’re still a student-athlete first, and that’s what my mom always told me. I don’t want kids to just rely on football.”

Smith and Wright Jr. are set to hold the kids portion of their camp on Saturday.

