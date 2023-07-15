Sky Cams
Police ID suspect in Henry County mass shooting that left 4 dead

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least four people are dead following a shooting incident Saturday morning in Hampton. During a press conference, authorities said the suspect is identified as Andre Longmore, 41, from Hampton.

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

According to authorities, three of the victims were men and one woman. They declined to release the names of the victims and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s whereabouts or arrest.

“This is not normal for us, as a community we will grieve together,” said Hampton Police Chief James Turner.

Henry County officials said there was an “active shooter” in the Dogwood Lakes area around 10:45 a.m. and that they are assisting the Hampton Police Department.

Officials said to avoid the area.

