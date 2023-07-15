Sky Cams
State responds to filings in Quinton Simon case to throw out murder and false statement charges

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New filings in the case against Leilani Simon include a response from the state to Leilani’s request to throw out her murder and false statement charges.

Simon is charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, and throwing him in a dumpster.

Simon’s attorneys initially filed to throw out the charges because they claim the indictment didn’t include sufficient evidence as to how exactly investigators claim she killed Quinton.

The State, arguing the disposal of Quinton’s body shows an intent and hope that he’d never be found and that investigators have been unable to determine an exact cause of death, due to the state Quinton’s remains were in when they were found.

The defense also argues the false statement charges violate Leilani’s Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

The state responding by saying the Fifth Amendment doesn’t allow suspects to conceal material facts when asked after already choosing to talk.

In these filings, the state also says due to the state of Quinton’s remains. No cause of death has been determined yet and may never be.

Another motion hearing is scheduled in the case for next week.

