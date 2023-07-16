Chatham County Police Department hosts back to school event

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office coming together Saturday to give back to the community.

“The day is always about serving the community. You know there’s a lot of places in Savannah that don’t have a lot of things for kids for back to school.”

And Saturday there was no shortage of school supplies.

Backpacks, books, and even bikes.

Sheriff Wilcher says this is something he looks forward to every year.

“It’s always a pleasure for the sheriff’s office and the county police to come together to put on a big function like this,” Chatham County Sheriff’s officer John Wilcher said.

He says it’s all about inspiring children in the community to accomplish their dreams.

“Be somebody in the community, want to take my job? You know and that’s what it means to us, to see them be very successful in life, the young kids and young adults in this community.”

Wilcher says that every year this event reminds him just how much the Chatham County community is willing to give back.

“When you put on an event like this, you’d be surprised that the phone calls you get. What you need? How can I help you? This, that and the other. Because people want to help people in the community.”

Wilcher says that during Saturday’s event they were able to give away 50 bikes all because of donations from local businesses.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.