Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into your Monday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-70s with slightly cooler temps in our inland areas. We’ll start the day with partly sunny skies and a lovely morning.

If there is anything outdoors you’ve wanted to get done, this will be your time to do it. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids though, throughout the day temps will feel hotter outside. Right now, I’m expecting high temps in the mid to lower-90s.

However, it’ll feel more like the triple-digit heat across the area by early afternoon. Heading into the afternoon, I’ll look for more scattered pop-up showers/weak thunderstorms chances mostly over our coastal and adjacent inland areas during the mid-afternoon.

Rain chances will be higher for coastal and southern areas throughout the day. Luckily, most of these should dissipate or shift south by sunset, but we still could see one or two linger overnight.

Going into the work week, I’ll still look for daily rain chances to continue, but most days these will remain closer to the coast through the mid-week.

Meanwhile, “feels like” temp will be soaring back to around 105 to 109. Making it another week where staying hydrated and remaining cool will be crucial. Then, this pattern should break some going into next weekend as more rain chances build back in.

