Heavy police presence in the area of Promenade St. in Old Town Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Promenade Street in Old Town Bluffton Sunday, according to The Bluffton Police Department.

Bluffton police say this is not an active shooter situation and they are on the scene with someone who is in a crisis.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Due to an active investigation people are urged to stay out of the area, police say.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

