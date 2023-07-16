Sky Cams
‘Homeless people need a place to cool off:’ Union Mission Day Center extends weekend hours

Grace House
Grace House
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures this weekend in some parts of the coastal empire felt higher than 100 degrees.

Heat like that can be dangerous especially to the homeless.

“Homeless people need a place to cool off,” Michael Traynor said.

With the extreme temperatures facing the Savannah area this weekend. The Union Mission day Center at the Grace House a place that’s normally only open on weekdays decided to extend their hours into the weekend.

“Our staff has stepped up to work with the community to make sure they have a place and hot meals,” Traynor said.

That’s something that Traynor says doesn’t go unnoticed.

“They may be outside today in the extreme heat and may not have water or may not have food, or the things that could help them stay alive in a situation like this, so I think they’re very appreciative,” Traynor said.

Traynor says their goal is to provide people with a place to cool off, whether inside in the air conditioning, or under umbrellas outside as well as meals and snacks.

He says this leads to many people walking through the doors here each day.

“We’ve had as many as 98 folks come in during a day in the last two weeks, so it’s been extremely busy,” Traynor said.

Traynor says he expects about 120 people to come to the day center this weekend alone.

