Jason Pascual named head varsity baseball coach at Benedictine

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jason Pascual is set to lead the Benedictine varsity baseball program. Pascual spent the previous two seasons as an assistant under Kevin Farmer.

Pascual has 18 years of experience in secondary education as a teacher and coach. While serving as an assistant under Farmer, Pascual focused on the pitching staff’s development and performance.

“Words cannot fully express the gratitude that my family and I have for the Benedictine administration in affording me this opportunity to be the head baseball coach at BC,” Pascual said. “I look forward to collaborating with our players and coaches on how to continue to build upon all the successes Coach Farmer was so instrumental in bringing to the program.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

