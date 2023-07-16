Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tybee Island man is dead after being hit by a car on Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road in Savannah Saturday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 67-year-old Richard Peter darted into the roadway and was struck in the southbound lane of Ogeechee Road by a passing vehicle.

Peter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.

