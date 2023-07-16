Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Ogeechee Road
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tybee Island man is dead after being hit by a car on Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road in Savannah Saturday night.
According to Georgia State Patrol, 67-year-old Richard Peter darted into the roadway and was struck in the southbound lane of Ogeechee Road by a passing vehicle.
Peter was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.
