Smith, Wright Jr. put on day two of Pups Day Out Youth Football Camp

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Day two of Nolan Smith and Wintson Wright Jr.’s Pups Day Out Youth Football Camp was held at Daffin Park on Saturday afternoon.

The second day of the camp gave kids ages 10-13 the opportunity to receive instruction from their hometown idols -- along with a group of top-notch coaches and mentors from the area.

Kids received more than just football knowledge, Smith and Wright Jr. also spent time at the end of the camp sharing words of wisdom.

“It’s fun seeing a real superstar that actually made it from Savannah. It shows us that we can make it too,” one young pup said.

