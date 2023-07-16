Sky Cams
Tybee Island’s annual adult prom raises money for the Humane Society

By Anna Black
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - People on Tybee Island got to re-live their high school days Saturday as the Humane Society of Greater Savannah hosted its annual prom.

“It’s a night full of prom, prizes, and puppies. The 19th annual Tybee Prom is raising funds for the humane society of greater savannah. the coordinator says they’re hoping to reach around $20,000 just this year.”

The adult-only event welcomes participants to dress it up or dress it down.

The coordinator says it’s a fun way for the community to come out and support local pets.

“People come out, have a great time, eat some great food, listen to some wonderful entertainment, and raise money for The Humane Society for Greater Savannah,” Marie Rodriguez said.

She says proceeds from Saturday include tickets, sponsorships, and prom king and queen raffle helps them maintain their 99 percent adoption rate.

Rodriguez says funds also aid spaying and neutering.

“It’s for not only the animals, but the people too because if we can help them with their animals then we’re a win-win situation.”

People showed off their glam for a good cause.

Participants say they came out not only for fun but for their four-legged friends.

“We love animals and they’re so many that need to be adopted. I’ve always had adoption animals. I mean I’ve never bought one so that’s just my thing, we love animals.”

If you weren’t able to make it out, you can still help Savannah’s four-legged friends by donating to the local humane society.

