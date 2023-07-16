Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement

Mallory Beach
Mallory Beach
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Parker’s Corporation has settled with the family of Mallory Beach for $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to an attorney for the Beach family.

Mallory Beach was killed in a 2019 boat wreck in Beaufort County. At the time, the boat was being driven by Paul Murdaugh, the since-murdered son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Investigators say Surveillance video shows Paul buying alcohol with his brother, Buster’s license the night of the crash at a Parker’s convenience store.

Tabor Vaux, an attorney for the Beach family, says other occupants on the boat also settled claims against Parker’s, including Morgan Dowdy, Miley Altman, Conor Cook, and Anthony Cook.

The trial for the civil case was originally scheduled for August 14th, that has now been cancelled.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogeechee and Gamble
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Ogeechee Road
Leilani and Quinton Simon
State responds to filings in Quinton Simon case to throw out murder and false statement charges
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

3 people displaced following a fire in Savannah
3 people displaced following a fire in Savannah
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Heavy police presence in the area of Promenade St. in Old Town Bluffton
Grace House
‘Homeless people need a place to cool off:’ Union Mission Day Center extends weekend hours