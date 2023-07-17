Sky Cams
Afternoon rain causes street flooding around Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Monday afternoon rain storm caused street flooding in Savannah.

WTOC has received pictures and videos of flooding from 35th and Drayton, 33rd and Grove, along Habersham Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo was on Facebook Live showcasing a flooded street.

Please click here to get street closure information from the City of Savannah.

The Savannah Bananas also had to cancel Monday’s game at Grayson Stadium due to the amount of water on the field.

