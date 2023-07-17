Beaufort Co. Emergency services test equipment used in hurricane evacuations

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - This week, two Lowcountry counties are working together to make sure they’re prepared for the worst.

This week, in Hampton County, you might see emergency services from Beaufort County. They’re just testing out things like radios and towers in the event of an evacuation from Beaufort County.

“Beaufort County normally evacuates on a category 4. So we have to make sure all the equipment’s ready, they have to exercise so much, the amateur radio operators are here, and it’s very exciting,” Emergency Management Director Susanne Peeples said.

County services aren’t the only ones testing, amateur radio operators are also crucial to disaster response, so they are here too.

“People do not realize that there are amateur radio operators out there and this is the primary main of communications. If everything goes down for us, all electronics go down, you still have the HAM radio operations.”

The town of Hampton is one of the locations that Beaufort County’s emergency management division is able to utilize as a headquarters in the event of an evacuation. If an evacuation does take place, the town also opens shelter for people escaping disaster.

“Hampton County is not in an evacuation zone, we do not evacuate, but Beaufort County does, so Hampton County will be an evacuation route for those coming in off the island, and we would do our best to show our hospitality.”

Beaufort County Emergency services will also be doing tests up in Barnwell, where they have another emergency response center.

