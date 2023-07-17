Celebrating National Tattoo Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On National Tattoo Day, people celebrate the power of body art to tell stories and express ideas in ways that cannot be accomplished with words alone.

WTOC caught up with a tattoo artist from Elite Ink Studio to catch a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes to carefully craft permanent artwork.

“I’ve been tattooing for 22 years. I love to create with people and make something that came in as an idea to reality, I mean there’s nothing like that,” Tattoo Artist Benjamin Morris said.

It’s the adaptive nature of his artistry Ben loves most.

“To get a tattoo you’re creating a really strong memory, you’re using a lot of your senses, right. I like to have a good time with my customers, have laughs, and vibe with them the whole time. That way when they look at their tattoo they’re having this beautiful memory, as well as having the experience of getting the tattooed.”

An experience that requires collaboration and, well, a lot of trust.

“I’ll ask them if they have references. I’ll take their references, load them on my iPad, I’ll start to put it together, I’ll also take a picture of the place where they are getting the tattoo on their body.”

“I’ll put it all together and they’ll get to see it on their skin before I start it. Now, I don’t have to say, ‘Trust me! Trust me…’ I’m like, ‘Here it is, this is what it’s going to look like’”

Though selecting permanent body art may be a mental feat preparing for your appointment, is a simple.

“Eat well, sleep well, have meal before you come in.

And don’t be afraid to ask questions beforehand.

Ben has one theory around one of the most asked questions tattoo artists get: “What’s the most painful tattoo location on the body?

“Everybody has different taste for food. Everybody has different tastes for pain. There’s no continuity to what’s going to hurt or not.”

So, go with your gut, choose the art and its location for you, then trust your artist, because many, like Ben, have one main goal—

“Make the tattoo beautiful. I’m here to give people what they ask for. I’m happy to do that. It’s my job to make things pretty you know, that’s really important to me.”

Important, because his career as a creative artist has been a lifetime in the making.

“I was always drawing as a child. I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t creating something. I knew what to do from an early age and I pursued it!”

Perhaps following the same dedication to our calling is something we all can learn from. A calling that will eventually place us within a community to serve and call home.

“The tattoo community, we’re all driven artists we care about the work we put out our environment and our clients. You know, we’re here to make the best art that we can everyday.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.