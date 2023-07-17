Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
Jul. 17, 2023
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Recruit Training Regiment commanding officer and sergeant major at Parris Island were relieved of their duties in early July.
According to a news release from Parris Island, the two were relieved of duties on July 5 for “loss of trust and confidence.”
No other information is being provided.
