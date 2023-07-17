Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Recruit Training Regiment commanding officer and sergeant major at Parris Island were relieved of their duties in early July.

According to a news release from Parris Island, the two were relieved of duties on July 5 for “loss of trust and confidence.”

No other information is being provided.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogeechee and Gamble
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Ogeechee Road
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Man in distress taken into custody in Bluffton

Latest News

Beaufort Preview
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
Rincon Rec Department closed until further notice
3 people displaced following a fire in Savannah
3 people displaced following a fire in Savannah
Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah