End Zone Team Preview: Winning standard set for Beaufort

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Eagles enter the 2023-24 season coming off of back-to-back state championship appearances.

The Eagles’ 41-31 win over Powdersville in the 3A state championship game last season secured the program’s first state championship since 1945.

Expectations are once again high for Beaufort. WTOC Sports previews the upcoming season for the Eagles.

