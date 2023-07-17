Few afternoon showers, hot week ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for some of our hottest temperatures of summer so far later this week!

To start out our Monday, we will be in the mid 70s with a light westerly breeze. Temperatures warm to the lower 90s by noon, when we will already feel like the lower triple digits.

Another afternoon with heat index values in the lower triple digits is on the way! pic.twitter.com/hBdLqAVSh8 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 17, 2023

Afternoon highs peak in the low to mid 90s. Our only chance to cool off will be from an isolated storm from the afternoon into the early evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Beach forecast: Rain chances remain low, but remember to wear sunscreen! Wave heights should remain under three feet, but be careful, there is a moderate risk for rip currents on Monday and Tuesday,

The heat really cranks up on Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s on Tuesday, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year. Our rain chance is low and will be isolated to coastal areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 90s. A few communities could reach 100 degrees for the first time this year! Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoons. Be sure to remain hydrated and take breaks from the heat!

Rain chances increase over the weekend, which knocks down our highs to the lower 90s.

Tropical Update:

Subtropical Storm Don will continue to hang out in the middle of the Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores with no threat to land. pic.twitter.com/sUHMV8M3lG — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 17, 2023

Subtropical Depression Don will continue to hang out in the Central Atlantic, between Bermuda and the Azores. This system could strengthen into a Subtropical Storm by the end of the week. There will still not be an impact to land.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.