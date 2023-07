SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson will host a Homecoming Weekend Back To School Festival in Savannah.

This will take place at Lake Mayer from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 30. There will be music, food, bounce houses, and more.

There will also be free bookbags, uniforms, shoes, and headphones.

Flau’jae Johnson (Flau’jae Johnson Social Media)

