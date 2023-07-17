‘He was murdered 5 days before he turned 21:’ Local non-profit hosts gun violence event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit gathered together Sunday to advocate for an end to gun violence.

They hosted their first event at Lake Mayer Park in Savannah.

“He was murdered five days before he turned 21.”

Tanaka Stringer started ‘A Mother’s Hurting Heart’ after her son was shot and killed in 2010.

Now a certified victim advocate she says she hopes to support other families who have lost a loved one in a shooting.

“I have to lay on the ground and talk to my son, because I can’t hear his voice. I don’t want another mother to have to go through that. I don’t want another sibling to go through that,” Tanaka Stringer said.

The organization hosted its first picnic to raise awareness and advocate for an end to gun violence.

“I’m gonna continue putting this event on, i don’t care if no one show up, I’m gonna continue doing it. because i don’t want another parent to have to keep walking in my shoes.”

The non-profit provides different tools and services including crisis intervention, counseling, and community events.

“We would like for everybody to stop killing each other. and this is a good way to come out and support each other to try to help stop the violence in the communities.”

A Mother’s Hurting Heart partners with local law enforcement to increase education.

“Once you pull a gun on someone, it’s hard to take it back. so we want to stop people and teach them, educate them and reference what to do.”

The organization says they also want to partner with schools focusing on intervention and prevention.

“The more we educate our community and keep in touch with our community long after the funeral and after that. i think it helps to bring camaraderie in our community and bring us together. we can have discussions and talk about what’s going on in our community in particular and what we can do to help.”

Stinger says community discussions and change means bringing all voices to the table.

“I know I’m not gonna let my voice be silent. I am my son’s voice, and I’m gonna continue being my strong voice.”

She says she hopes the organization grows and continues to act as a safe space for grieving families.

