‘I’m happy it’s behind us’: Rincon community shares thoughts on driver convicted of driving through Let Freedom Ring parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Last June, a driver plowed through Rincon’s annual Freedom Parade, until a Rincon Police Department officer stopped that driver at the intersection.

Rincon Police say after just 2 days on trial a verdict was reached.

Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of 11 charges including 7 counts of aggravated assault Thursday.

Rincon Police Chief Jonathan Murrell says it was a pretty cut and dry case given all the public videos and evidence.

However, he says he feels Rodriguez could’ve faced more charges with everyone directly impacted including parade organizer.

Regardless, Chief Murrell is glad it’s over and ready to move on especially since trial was originally set for February.

Officer Ian Gallagher agrees.

“I’m happy it’s behind us all we can all kind of move forward with everything,” Rincon Police Patrol Officer Ian Gallagher said.

Gallagher says he stopped Rodriguez’s car.

“I overheard that there was a vehicle that had run through a barricade and was traveling down the path of the parade weaving in and out of the parade. I observed the vehicle coming towards me and I placed my patrol vehicle on his path striking it head on to stop the driver.”

He says Rincon PD’s K-9 Razor was with him during the crash and has since made a full recovery.

The hometown hero says the community has been very supportive.

“Working in law enforcement. you’re not used to people coming up to you and thanking you for what you’ve done. so it is kind of a nice change.”

As for sentencing Rincon PD says they hope the court will make a fair decision and do what’s best for the victims.

Rincon police say Rodriguez’s sentencing is set for Aug. 8, but we’ll continue to keep you updated as that date gets closer.

