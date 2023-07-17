Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 07-17-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spotty storms are have developed and will develop this afternoon . Air temperatures are running a few degrees warmer in some cities but the feels like temperatures have reached 109° in Richmond Hill and 107° in Alma. Storms that develop this afternoon will have heavy rain that may cause some street flooding - 2 or more inches of rain in hour possible, and potentially some damaging wind gusts. Downtown Savannah to Port Wentworth to Wilmington to Whitemarsh Islands are under a flood advisory until 4:15pm.

Daybreak Tuesday 75 mostly sunny, afternoon high 97° and one city most likely south of the Altamaha could hit 100°. Rain chances will be isolated in nature and only 20%.

Wednesday: 76/98 mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

Thursday: 76/99 mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

Friday: 77/99 mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

We’re tracking a cold front with timing expected this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will drop to the mid 90s with a 40-50% chance of afternoon rain storms.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate

