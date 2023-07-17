Sky Cams
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man and woman accused of killing a British tourist in Savannah have pled guilty.

Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent were charged after police say they shot-and-killed Benjamin Tucker and wounded another man last April.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to malice murder. She was sentenced to life with parole.

Kent pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years.

