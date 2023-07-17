Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man and woman accused of killing a British tourist in Savannah have pled guilty.

Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent were charged after police say they shot-and-killed Benjamin Tucker and wounded another man last April.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to malice murder. She was sentenced to life with parole.

Kent pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years.

