No injuries reported in church fire at McAllister St. and Hitch Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire at Central Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.

This happened at McAllister Street and Hitch Drive.

Fire officials were able to put the fire out but the roof of the church collapsed.

SFD crews have extinguished the structure fire at McAllister St and Hitch Dr., due to the extent of the fire, the roof of Central Missionary Baptist church collapsed. SFD secured the fire before anymore damage could be done. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/emJ5ZsvnVD — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) July 17, 2023

According to the Savannah Fire Department, they secured the fire before any additional damage could be done.

No injuries were reported.

