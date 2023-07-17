No injuries reported in church fire at McAllister St. and Hitch Dr.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire at Central Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.
This happened at McAllister Street and Hitch Drive.
Fire officials were able to put the fire out but the roof of the church collapsed.
According to the Savannah Fire Department, they secured the fire before any additional damage could be done.
No injuries were reported.
