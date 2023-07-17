Sky Cams
No injuries reported in church fire at McAllister St. and Hitch Dr.

Central Missionary Baptist Church
Central Missionary Baptist Church(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire at Central Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.

This happened at McAllister Street and Hitch Drive.

Fire officials were able to put the fire out but the roof of the church collapsed.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, they secured the fire before any additional damage could be done.

No injuries were reported.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

