Passing lanes complete along GA Hwy 23 in Tattnall County

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The highway between Glennville and Reidsville reopens Monday with two passing lanes in each direction.

By early evening, crews hope they have turned a hectic two-lane road into a somewhat safer three-lane.

Barrels blocked the new lanes of Georgia Highway 23 through the morning as crews repositioned signs for the added lanes. Contractors added two stretches of eastbound and westbound passing lanes that total roughly six miles.

Drivers were eager to see them open for the volume and type of traffic this road sees.

“It’s a lot of semis and big rigs. Then you have the school up there. I think it’s convenient that they’ve done this,” Kelly Oglesbee said.

The project cost roughly $7.2 million and was funded through the Transportation Investment Act, or TIA, and its regional sales tax revenues.

Drivers who travel here all the time say it’s been needed for a while.

“People are trying to get children to school, having that passing lane will help them get past trucks and stuff,” Leon Wilcher said.

The work began in March of last year and was expected to be completed this December.

The Georgia Department of Transportation credits the contractor, McClendon Enterprises for finished under budget and ahead of schedule.

