Police searching for 92-year-old man from Yemassee

Hally Fennell
Hally Fennell(Hampton Co)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 92-year-old man.

Police say Hally Fennell is missing from Hacklous Road in Yemassee, South Carolina.

Fennell is black, was last seen wearing a light color cream shirt, and dark gray pants.

The Hampton County Sheriffs Office and SLED are currently searching the area.

If you see Fennell call 911.

