Police searching for 92-year-old man from Yemassee

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 92-year-old man.

Police say Hally Fennell is missing from Hacklous Road in Yemassee, South Carolina.

Fennell is black, was last seen wearing a light color cream shirt, and dark gray pants.

The Hampton County Sheriffs Office and SLED are currently searching the area.

If you see Fennell call 911.

