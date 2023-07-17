Public comment period open for plan to raise clearance, replace cables of Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plan is moving forward to raise the height of the Talmadge Bridge.

The State Transportation Board voted to move forward with a plan that will complete the work while also keeping the bridge open to traffic.

The project, which could cost an estimated $150 million or more, will replace existing cables and include maintenance on bridge bearings, joints and barriers.

The heightened clearance of the bridge would impact the Savannah Ports, as larger and larger ships have been calling on the busy East Coast port.

As of July 17, there is a public comment period on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for feedback from you. Click here to complete the survey.

The survey is scheduled to be open from July 17 until July 27.

There is no timetable for when any construction could possibly begin.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.