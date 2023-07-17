Rincon Rec Department closed until further notice

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Rec Department is closed until further notice, according to their Facebook account.

According to the City Manager Jonathan Lynn, the three employees that make up the recreation department have all resigned from their positions.

Please direct all calls concerning the recreation sports or renting facilities to City Hall at 912-826-5745.

You can register for fall sports at rinconrec.com

