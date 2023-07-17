Rincon recreation staff resigns, all sports-related questions being handled at City Hall

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Recreational activities in Rincon are being handled at City Hall after recreation department staff resigned.

According to Rincon City Manager Jonathan Lynn, the three employees that make up the recreation department have all resigned from their positions.

Resident are asked to direct all calls concerning recreation sports or renting facilities to City Hall at 912-826-5745.

You can still register for fall sports at rinconrec.com

