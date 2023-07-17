Sky Cams
School supply drive for those in need continues in Bulloch Co.

School supply drive
School supply drive(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The 10th annual “Stuff the Bus” project brings together Prevent Child Abuse-Bulloch and the United Way to collect supplies for students in need - from elementary to high school.

Organizers say they’ve seen the number of needy families rise in recent years.

“We all know a lot of people who haven’t bounced back from the pandemic. We may not be wearing masks anymore, but people in the economy are still suffering,” said Lora Cooper, with Prevent Child Abuse-Bulloch.

She said the rise in prices for gas, food, even school supplies make every donation important. “Stuff the Bus” will turn the donations over to Bulloch County Schools and they’ll be distributed on each campus.

You have until Friday to drop things off at any of the banks around town. They’ll then come around to collect and sort, then deliver to the schools before school starts.

