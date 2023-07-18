Sky Cams
400 kids go on field trip to learn about agriculture dairy in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Bulloch County youngsters got a field trip Tuesday even during the summer.

They got the chance to learn about one aspect of agriculture dairy.

For the organizers, this marks a chance to show kids where some of their food comes from especially some of their favorites.

Bulloch County Farm Bureau teamed up with sponsors to teach “Ag Outside the Classroom” to more than 400 summer camp students.

The goal was to show the connection between diary agriculture and foods they know and love like ice cream and cheese pizza.

“Yes, we are a large farming community. But there’s still a large percentage of kids who’ve never had that hands-on experience. This offers them an opportunity to take farming to the table, basically,” Jil Trower said.

While they hosted 400 kids this time, they plan to open it community-wide next year.

