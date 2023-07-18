Attorney: Settlement in Beach’s wrongful death lawsuit is about accountability

Mallory Beach
Mallory Beach(Provided by attorney)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - There was a $15 million dollar settlement between the family of Mallory Beach and the Parker’s Corporation.

Beach was killed in a 2019 boat wreck in Beaufort County. Investigators say surveillance video showed the son of Alex Murdaugh Paul, buying alcohol the night of the crash at a Parker’s convenience store.

For eight hours on Sunday, all the decision makers in this case negotiated what this settlement would look like, to avoid a trial next month in Hampton County. That group included Mallory’s parents and their attorney, Mark Tinsley.

“It is the most unusual case in every regard,” Tinsley said.

RELATED STORIES >>> Murdaugh Case

The deadly boat crash that took Mallory’s life happened in 2019. The wrongful death lawsuit settled more than four years later, awarding Mallory’s family $15 million.

“They have that sense of relief, they have those tears of relief and how they believe… they felt like they stood up for their daughter,” Tinsley said.

He said insurance companies for Parker’s Corporation will foot the bill, as surveillance video shows Paul Murdaugh buying alcohol illegally at one of their stores before crashing the boat.

“It sets a precedent that if a 5′7 140 something pound kid that uses an ID that says he’s 6′2 over 200 pounds, somebody’s going to look twice at it,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley said that’s what the case was about for Mallory’s family, not the money.

A statement from Parker’s, said in part:

“For Mark Tinsley, it was all about using the Murdaughs’ bad actions and the unfair law of joint and several liability in South Carolina to make Parker’s pay for a verdict intended to punish the Murdaughs.”

With the publicity this case has received, Parker’s also said they wouldn’t have gotten a fair trial.

“The application of the joint and several liability law in South Carolina meant that, if Parker’s was found even 1% at fault, it would have paid for the entirety of any verdict rendered against the Murdaugh family. The unfairness of that caused Parker’s insurance carriers to resolve these suits to avoid paying the likely award intended to punish Alex Murdaugh.”

Tinsley believes they would have won the case at trial and been awarded far more than they settled for, but the Beach’s wanted something more.

“It was about accountability, and we think that represents a level of accountability. An objective level of accountability that somebody can look at and say, ‘yeah, we better make sure our people are carding,’” Tinsley said.

Beach’s family will be awarded $15 million, and Tinsley said that is expected to be approved by Judge Daniel Hall at a hearing later this week. As far as Alex Murdaugh’s role in this goes, the Beach family attorney said they’re in line like everyone else to see what if anything they can get from the convicted killer.

On top of the $15 million to the Beaches, Tinsley said Parker’s agreed to settle for another $3 million with the rest of the passengers on the boat that night back in 2019.

He said $1 million will go to Connor Cook, another million to Anthony Cook, and another million to Miley Altman and Morgan Doughty combined.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lowcountry News

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....

Bluffton man charged with crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC Staff
A Bluffton, S.C. man has been arrested and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Shared Video

THE News at 4

Burton Fire Department hosts training course

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dalton Beals died during an exercise known as “The Crucible."

Trial begins for Marine Corps recruit that died during training course at Parris Island

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The trial for a 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit that died during a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island started Monday.

Shared Video

THE News at 4:30

Beaufort Co. Emergency services test equipment used in hurricane evacuations

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT

Latest News

Lowcountry News

Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
The Recruit Training Regiment commanding officer and sergeant major at Parris Island were relieved of their duties in early July.

News

Mallory Beach

Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
Parker’s Corporation has settled with the family of Mallory Beach for $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to an attorney for the Beach family.

Shared Video

Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement

Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement

Updated: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT

News

Man in distress taken into custody in Bluffton

Updated: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
There was a heavy police presence in the area of Promenade Street in Old Town Bluffton Sunday, according to The Bluffton Police Department.

News

Roberto Mayorga

Beaufort Co. Deputies arrest suspect in relation to fatal stabbing

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
Beaufort County Deputies have arrested a suspect in relation to a fatal stabbing Thursday night.

Murdaugh Case

Judge denies motions to relocate, separate defendants in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT