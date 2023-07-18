Beaufort’s Metropolitan Planning Commission vote against changing the structure of the Historic District Review Board

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - More progress has been made towards the decision of Beaufort’s Historic District Review Board’s future.

Beaufort’s Metropolitan Planning Commission voted 5-1 to formally recommend against changing the current structure of the Historic District Review Board.

As it currently stands, Beaufort City Council appoints five members to the Historic District Review Board. The Historic Beaufort Foundation, a non-profit that is not government-affiliated, is able to make a formal recommendation to city council for who they want to have one of those seats.

“We just think that it’s a good thing for the city to have a preservationist in one of the five seats on the review board to make decisions,” Cynthia Jenkins said.

Even though these are just requests for who should hold a seat, the mayor says they hold some sway.

“I don’t want to speak for council, I’ll speak for myself, I’ll put a lot of weight on the recommendation of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. It doesn’t mean I will agree, but I will definitely put weight on their recommendation,” Stephen Murray said.

Jenkins hopes that the public’s showing at Monday’s meeting will impact city council’s decision in the future.

“We’re very encouraged and hope that city council takes into consideration the fact that everyone spoke and there was such a huge turnout. I believe one of the planning commission members said it was the biggest turnout they’d ever had,” Cynthia Jenkins said.

Murray says he is not against what the Historic Beaufort Foundation works towards, but is against what the current Review Board structure means for fairness.

“I just want folks to know I think HBF, Historic Beaufort Foundation is a necessary and important organization, but from a city standpoint, we believe that fairness and objectivity in local government is really important, and we don’t think any special interest group ought to have nominating ability on our regulatory boards,” Stephen Murray said.

The official decision from city council will come after a public hearing and two readings in the late summer and early fall.

