Bluffton man charged with crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A Bluffton, S.C. man has been arrested and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Tyler Bradley Dykes, 25, was arrested on multiple charges, including felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

Dykes was arrested in Charlottesville, Va. He made his initial court appearance on July 17 in the Western District of Virginia.

According to court documents, Dykes attended the “Stop the Steal” rally and marched with others to the U.S. Capitol building. Court documents say that Dykes can be seen in video tearing down barriers with other rioters as they approached restricted grounds.

According to the news release from the Department of Justice, Dykes joined a mob of rioters as it attacked and overwhelmed a line of law enforcement officers attempting to protect the Capitol’s east side. Dykes is accused of fighting to hold open the Columbus Door on the east side of the building as law enforcement officers attempted to secure the entrance.

The Department of Justice said Dykes can be seen in video stealing a riot shield from a law enforcement officer and raising it over his head to keep it from them. Court records say law enforcement deployed pepper spray in Dykes’ direction.

Dykes can be seen holding the shield while walking around different areas inside the Capitol building, according to the DOJ.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

