Burton Fire Department hosts training course at Robert Smalls International Academy building

BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - Before it’s demolished for renovations, the old Robert Smalls International Academy building in Burton is serving a helpful purpose.

Firetrucks swarmed this school building in Burton, but there wasn’t an emergency. It’s actually part of a training exercise that’s going to be taking place throughout the week.

Artificial smoke from a fog machine filled the halls of the school building. Firefighters broke down doors and practiced putting out a simulated fire.

“Doing this, it gave them a lot of useful techniques that they don’t get to use a lot of times because, again, most of the fires that we do run are residential. So being able to refresh on our techniques is a good thing to do,” Battalion Chief Chris Moyer said.

He says this training is helpful in fighting fires at places beyond just school buildings.

“They’re used for any type of structure, be it a big-box building like your Walmart’s and your Lowe’s, to even your schools. So we can change up the scenarios to adapt to any type of call volume or call type that’d we be trying to do it for.”

The chance to practice in a school building, doesn’t come very often.

“It’s very unique, again, they don’t demolish too many schools, so to have that opportunity, it’s very appreciative for the construction company and the school district to allow us to have that.”

Throughout the week, the building is going to be used for various other exercises.

