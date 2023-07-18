Sky Cams
Chatham County elections member resigns, will run for open county commission seat

Malinda Hodge
Malinda Hodge(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time member of the Chatham County Board of Elections has resigned from her seat to run for a different office in the county.

Malinda Hodge will run for the open Chatham County Commission District 2 seat during the special election in September.

Hodge, a Democrat, was elected three times to the elections board and was serving as the vice chairperson.

Hodge’s vacancy will be filled by appointment. The executive committee of the Chatham County Democratic Party will recommend a replacement.

Ni’Aisha Banks has also announced her candidacy for the District 2 seat.

