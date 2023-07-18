Companies settle after whistleblower murder

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Companies accused of immigration and employment violations settled with the federal government.

It comes six years after a man was murdered in Rincon for blowing the whistle on an employment scheme.

Eliud Montoya was found shot to death outside his home in August of 2017. Three men are serving prison time for the killing.

The U.S. Department of Justice says they killed Montoya, after he found out they were hiring immigrants in the country illegally and routing the employee paychecks back into their own accounts.

The company the men worked for, Wolf Tree, Inc. and its parent company, Davey Tree Expert Company will pay nearly $4 million to the federal government.

The DOJ says the settlement resolves claims over the hiring practices that allowed the scheme to happen.

Part of the money will go to Montoya’s estate for lost future income.

Another piece of it will go to another employee for back wages.

The company will also give up the money paid to it by Georgia Power. That was the contract the men were working under at the time of the killing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.