Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Companies settle after whistleblower murder

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Companies accused of immigration and employment violations settled with the federal government.

It comes six years after a man was murdered in Rincon for blowing the whistle on an employment scheme.

Eliud Montoya was found shot to death outside his home in August of 2017. Three men are serving prison time for the killing.

The U.S. Department of Justice says they killed Montoya, after he found out they were hiring immigrants in the country illegally and routing the employee paychecks back into their own accounts.

The company the men worked for, Wolf Tree, Inc. and its parent company, Davey Tree Expert Company will pay nearly $4 million to the federal government.

The DOJ says the settlement resolves claims over the hiring practices that allowed the scheme to happen.

Part of the money will go to Montoya’s estate for lost future income.

Another piece of it will go to another employee for back wages.

The company will also give up the money paid to it by Georgia Power. That was the contract the men were working under at the time of the killing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
Central Missionary Baptist Church
Lightning strike causes fire at Savannah church

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Agriculture Dairy Field Trip
400 kids go on field trip to learn about agriculture dairy in Statesboro
Mallory Beach
Attorney: Settlement in Beach’s wrongful death lawsuit is about accountability
THE News at 5
Agriculture Dairy Field Trip
Over-the-counter birth control pill soon to be available to the public
Memorial Health doctors share their thoughts on over-the-counter birth control